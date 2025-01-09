Curry (knee) is available for Thursday's game versus the Pistons, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Curry has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday despite dealing with left knee inflammation. The superstar guard is converting 44.0 percent of his 11.6 three-point attempts per contest across his last 10 outings.
