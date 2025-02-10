Curry (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry has been working through left quad soreness, but he's been to cleared to play in Monday's interconference bout. He's scored 30 points or more in each of his last three outings, though he's been shooting 41.2 percent from the field on 28.3 FGA/G over that span.
