Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go for Game 1
Curry (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will be available for Saturday's Game 1 against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
There was never much concern surrounding Curry's health, as head coach Steve Kerr has said that his starting point guard is just fine after spraining his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pelicans. Expect the two-time MVP to be a full go Saturday.
