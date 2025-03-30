Curry (pelvis) will play in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry will play in his second consecutive contest following a two-game absence due to a pelvic contusion. The superstar recorded 23 points (7-21 FG, 5-16 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes during his return in Friday's win over the Pelicans, meaning he'll likely be able to shoulder his normal workload Sunday.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 23 points in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Remains out against Miami•