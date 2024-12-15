Share Video

Link copied!

Curry (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Curry carried a questionable tag ahead of game time due to a neck injury but he will officially play Sunday. Curry holds averages of 24.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game over his last three contests.

More News