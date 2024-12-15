Curry (neck) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Curry carried a questionable tag ahead of game time due to a neck injury but he will officially play Sunday. Curry holds averages of 24.0 points, 5.7 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 33.7 minutes per game over his last three contests.