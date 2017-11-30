Warriors' Stephen Curry: Good to go Wednesday vs. Lakers

Curry (hand) will play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After a one-game absence with a bruised hand, Curry came into Wednesday with a probable designation, so this was the expected move all along. Look for him to step back into starting lineup at point guard and as long as the game remains close, Curry should see a full complement of minutes. With Curry available, Patrick McCaw should head back to the bench,with Shaun Livingston likely losing some minutes as well.