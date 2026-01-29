Curry (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Curry was held out of Monday's loss to Minnesota -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right patellofemoral inflammation. However, the superstar point guard will shed his probable tag and return to action Wednesday. Over 12 January appearances so far, Curry has averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.9 minutes per game.