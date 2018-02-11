Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has leg examined, stays in game
Curry had his leg worked on during a timeout, Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News reports, but the point guard remained in the game.
Slater reports Curry looked fine upon his return to the court, but had his right ankle/foot area worked on during a subsequent timeout. This appears to be an injury avoided, but it will be something to follow up on heading into Monday's game against the Suns.
