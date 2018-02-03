Warriors' Stephen Curry: Has second straight below-average night on Friday
Curry posted 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 119-104 win over the Kings.
While he fared better than he did in the beat-down loss Utah handed the Warriors earlier in the week, he still struggled a bit with his shot on Friday. He was three-for 10 from beyond the arc but was a slightly better 41.1 percent from the floor overall. He will have a hard time snapping out of it against the Nuggets on Saturday, as they have one of the league's best defenses versus point guards.
