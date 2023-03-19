Curry closed with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 loss to the Grizzlies.

Curry couldn't get much going offensively Saturday, making just five of 15 field-goal attempts. He did manage to knock down three triples, however, extending his season-long 46-game streak of making multiple three-pointers in a game. Curry also helped fantasy managers with eight boards and five dimes, but this was his lowest scoring effort since he tallied just 15 points against San Antonio on Jan. 13.