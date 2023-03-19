Curry closed with 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-119 loss to the Grizzlies.
Curry couldn't get much going offensively Saturday, making just five of 15 field-goal attempts. He did manage to knock down three triples, however, extending his season-long 46-game streak of making multiple three-pointers in a game. Curry also helped fantasy managers with eight boards and five dimes, but this was his lowest scoring effort since he tallied just 15 points against San Antonio on Jan. 13.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially available vs. Hawks•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable at Atlanta•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ties season high with 50 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes backseat to Thompson in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Comes up big in clutch•