Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room

Curry went to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Rockets with what seems to be a dislocated finger on his left hand, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Curry should be considered questionable to return. More information may arrive once the medical staff gets an opportunity to check things out.

