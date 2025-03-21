Curry hit the floor hard following a fall during Thursday's game against the Raptors and went straight to the locker room to be analyzed for an apparent back injury, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry was able to get up and get to the locker room after a hard fall, but the fact that he went straight to the tunnel suggests he'll be examined further to determine whether he'll be able to return. The Warriors can't afford to lose Curry for the rest of the game. The veteran floor general exited the contest having posted 17 points, two rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes.