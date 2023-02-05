Curry headed to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to an apparent knee injury, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry appeared to have suffered the injury when defending a drive to the basket, and he looked pretty bothered by the injury before eventually heading to the locker room. His status for the rest of the game is questionable, but there's no question the Warriors would suffer a huge blow if Curry is unable to return. That scenario would open up more minutes for Jordan Poole.