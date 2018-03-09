Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room with ankle injury

Curry headed to the locker room after injuring his right ankle in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Curry went up for a layup and, upon landing, twisted his right ankle during deceleration. The star guard has had trouble with that same ankle for a solid chunk of the season, including an 11-game absence in December. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Warriors be as cautious as possible with Curry's injury, as they are firmly in the playoff picture and have enough talent to continue to win games without the sharpshooter. Quinn Cook is a candidate to pickup increased minutes as long as Curry remains out.