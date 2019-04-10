Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room
Curry went to the locker room during Tuesday's game against the Pelicans with what appears to be an ankle injury, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Curry slipped on the court, and early speculation suggests he may just need his ankle re-taped. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors opted for extra caution so close to the playoffs.
