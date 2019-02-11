Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats back up in comeback win
Curry delivered 25 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the Warriors' 120-118 win over the Heat on Sunday.
Curry checked in third behind Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in scoring on the Warriors, a relatively rare slotting from him in the team's offensive hierarchy. However, the final line was certainly serviceable from a fantasy perspective, and it represented a nice rebound from a 33.3 percent clunker versus the Suns on Friday night. Despite a couple of sub-40-percent tallies overall to open February, Curry has now hit the 20-point mark in consecutive games after falling short in the first pair of contests this month.
