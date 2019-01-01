Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in New Year's Eve win
Curry totaled 34 points (11-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Warriors' 132-109 win over the Suns on Monday.
Curry's point total led all scorers on the night, and his tally marked his 13th of at least 30 this season. The sharpshooting point guard also paced the Warriors in rebounds, and he compiled 12 of his points in a pivotal second quarter for the defending champs. Curry wrapped up 2018 on a particularly prolific note, scoring 25 to 42 points in four of his last five games of December while draining 21 three-pointers over that stretch.
