Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in second half Tuesday
Curry managed 32 points (9-19 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.
Both Splash Bros. went cold in the first half, but Curry heated up in spectacular fashion following intermission. The perennial All-Star scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter on his way to his 14th 30-point effort of the campaign. Curry has now hit the 50.0 percent mark from long distance in three of his past four contests as well, and he's taken double-digit attempts from behind the arc in seven of the last nine games. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the nine-year veteran has boosted his scoring average from last season's 25.3 to 27.6 as he's further acclimated to playing alongside fellow superstar Kevin Durant.
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...