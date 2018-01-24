Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heats up in second half Tuesday

Curry managed 32 points (9-19 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 123-112 win over the Knicks.

Both Splash Bros. went cold in the first half, but Curry heated up in spectacular fashion following intermission. The perennial All-Star scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter on his way to his 14th 30-point effort of the campaign. Curry has now hit the 50.0 percent mark from long distance in three of his past four contests as well, and he's taken double-digit attempts from behind the arc in seven of the last nine games. Factoring in Tuesday's production, the nine-year veteran has boosted his scoring average from last season's 25.3 to 27.6 as he's further acclimated to playing alongside fellow superstar Kevin Durant.

