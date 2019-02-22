Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits 10 triples Thursday
Curry finished with 36 points (12-23 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-123 victory over the Kings.
Curry led all scorers Thursday, ending with 36 points including 10 three-pointers. He continues to have a quietly spectacular season and has now hit double-digit triples in five games across the season. He carried the Warriors to victory in this one, hitting more three-pointers than the rest of his team combined.
