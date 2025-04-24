Curry contributed a team-high 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Warriors lost Jimmy Butler (pelvis) in the first quarter, and no one else stepped up to support Curry -- Moses Moody and Quinten Post tied for second on the team with 12 points each. Curry's drained multiple three-pointers in seven straight games stretching back to the end of the regular season, averaging 27.6 points, 6.3 boards, 5.,1 assists, 4.6 threes and 1.1 steals during that span. He'll need to stay hot when the series shifts to Golden State for Game 3 on Saturday.