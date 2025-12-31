Curry finished Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Hornets with a team-high 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes.

The two-time MVP dropped more than 20 for a sixth straight game, and the eighth time in nine contests since returning from a quadriceps strain. Over that latter stretch, Curry is averaging 30.1 points, 4.9 threes, 4.8 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.