Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits for team-high 26 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry finished Wednesday's 132-125 win over the Hornets with a team-high 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes.
The two-time MVP dropped more than 20 for a sixth straight game, and the eighth time in nine contests since returning from a quadriceps strain. Over that latter stretch, Curry is averaging 30.1 points, 4.9 threes, 4.8 assists, 4.4 boards and 1.0 steals while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not on injury report•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nears 40 points in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient from field in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rallies after shaky start•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Double-doubles with four treys•