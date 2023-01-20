Curry logged 29 points (9-25 FG, 6-18 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 43 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Curry was his usual self in the first half, knocking down five of 12 shots and four of eight three-point attempts for 15 points as Golden State entered the half with a one-point lead. He managed another 14 points between the second half and overtime, but did so while shooting just 28.5 percent from the field and 20 percent from three. Curry did add seven assists, five of which came in the first half, along with three steals and two blocks - the latter of which matched a season high. He also led the contest with six threes and has now connected on six attempts from beyond the arc in back-to-back contests.