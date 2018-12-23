Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples
Curry accrued 22 points (7-22 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday against the Mavericks.
Curry has knocked down 11 combined threes over his last two contests, going 11-for-26 over that brief span. He's also scored 20 points or more in each of his previous four matchups, despite dishing out just 3.8 apg. Curry will aim to do more damage from beyond the arc Sunday against the Clippers.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Posts 32 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Efficient effort in easy win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stuffs stat line in close game•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Stymied in home loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Gets hot from field in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 20 points friday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...