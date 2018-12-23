Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six triples

Curry accrued 22 points (7-22 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 39 minutes Saturday against the Mavericks.

Curry has knocked down 11 combined threes over his last two contests, going 11-for-26 over that brief span. He's also scored 20 points or more in each of his previous four matchups, despite dishing out just 3.8 apg. Curry will aim to do more damage from beyond the arc Sunday against the Clippers.