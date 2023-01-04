Warriors General Manager Bob Myers said Wednesday that Curry (shoulder) will be re-evaluated this weekend and is hoping to be back for next Friday's game versus San Antonio, 95.7 The Game reports.

Curry hasn't played since Dec. 14 due to a left shoulder subluxation. Myers said the superstar point guard hasn't had any setbacks in his recovery. Fantasy managers should check for an update this weekend to confirm if Curry will be available for next Friday's game.