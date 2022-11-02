Curry ended with 23 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 loss to Miami.
Curry was somewhat quiet on the offensive end in the loss but more than made up for it with season-high totals in both assists and rebounds. His electric start to the season continues, although the same cannot be said for the Warriors. While there is a chance Curry is given a few nights off throughout the course of the season, they are going to need to get back on track before delving into that luxury.
