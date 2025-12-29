Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry said Sunday night that he was unsure of his status for Monday's game versus Brooklyn, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry logged 41 minutes Sunday night against Toronto, finishing with 39 points (12-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. While he's healthy right now, the Warriors may opt for caution for the aging superstar. If Curry sits out, guys like Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard and Pat Spencer could be more involved.
