Curry (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Curry previously missed three games due to an ankle injury, but he's now dealing with left knee inflammation. If the superstar is sidelined, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton are candidates for an increased role.
