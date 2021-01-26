Curry posted 36 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3PT, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 34 minutes during the 130-108 win over Minnesota on Monday.

Curry continues to dazzle and impress his fans. The guard can hit his shot from almost anywhere in the offensive-half of the court now and he showed it off in the win. Curry may not always be efficient with his shooting, but he takes so many attempts it does not matter. He provides in all aspects of the game and is matchup proof. Curry remains a viable option at his position.