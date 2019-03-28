Warriors' Stephen Curry: Impressive line in Wednesday's win
Curry supplied 28 points (7-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.
Curry matched his season high in blocks and finished with a season high rebounding total while logging his third double-double through 62 games this season. That mark is tied for the worst of his career (three in 26 games in 2011-12), as there aren't many boards to go around on most nights. Moreover, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant, among others, spend ample time with the ball in their hands, so assist opportunities are somewhat sparse as well (career-low 5.2 dimes per game). Still, Curry remains one of the top options across all formats, as he produces quality contributions across every category except blocks.
