Curry (shoulder) is slated to miss "a few weeks," Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's game against the Pacers and underwent an MRI on Thursday, which showed enough damage to warrant some time off. Look for Jordan Poole to start alongside Klay Thompson during Curry's absence, and Donte DiVincenzo is another candidate for added playing time. Curry's timetable would line up for a return to action a week or two into January.