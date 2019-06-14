Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient shooting night in loss
Curry totaled 21 points (6-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block over 42 minutes in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Curry totaled just 21 points in the loss, after averaging 32.4 points per game through the first five games of the Finals, shooting an inefficient 6-17 from the floor and just 3-11 from beyond the arc. Much of the poor shooting can be attributed to the extra defensive attention paid to Curry, especially after Klay Thompson (knee) left the game early. Curry exits his fifth consecutive Finals with three rings and no Finals MVP awards.
