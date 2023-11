Curry is believed to have a right knee sprain and is undergoing further evaluations, but he's not expected to miss significant time, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Curry will miss his first game of the season Tuesday but can be considered day-to-day moving forward. In the two-time MVP's absence, Chris Paul will likely start at point guard, but Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins should see increased usage, as well. Curry's next chance to suit up will come Thursday against the Thunder.