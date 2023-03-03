Curry (lower leg) plans to make his return Sunday against the Lakers, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.
After missing the Warriors' last nine games with a lower leg injury, Curry intends to sit out Golden State's next two matchups against the Clippers and Pelicans, with a return coming Sunday, barring any setbacks. Expect Jordan Poole and Ty Jerome to see their minutes affected the most by Curry's status.
