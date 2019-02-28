Warriors' Stephen Curry: Keeps draining threes in loss
Curry scored 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-125 loss to the Heat.
Since returning from a groin injury at the beginning of December, Curry has reeled off 38 straight games with multiple three-pointers, averaging 28.0 points, 5.3 boards, 5.2 threes, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals during that time. The distribution numbers have been a little disappointing this season, but otherwise the 30-year-old is as dangerous an offensive threat as ever
