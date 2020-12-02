Coach Steve Kerr said he wants to keep Curry's minutes around the 34-range, while also acknowledging that will be "really difficult," Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Given the Warriors' extremely thin bench, Curry and the rest of the starters may have to carry huge workloads to compete in the Western Conference. However, Curry is 32 years old and has a recent injury history, so pushing him past 34 minutes per game is less than ideal. Curry has seen over 34 minutes per game four times in his career -- none more recent than his 2015-16 MVP campaign when he was 27 years old.