Curry finished Saturday's 123-107 win over Boston with 32 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes.

Curry was highly efficient from the field in the first half, hitting six of nine shots for 17 points, including four of five attempts from three. He and Klay Thompson combined for 41 of the Warriors' 68 points over the first two quarters and it was more of the same in the second half as both players went on to eclipse the 30-point mark. Curry now has 15 games this season with at least 30 points and 10 games with six or more threes.