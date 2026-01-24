default-cbs-image
Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Minnesota due to right knee soreness.

Golden State and Minnesota were slated to play Saturday, but the game was postponed until Sunday. That means the Warriors now have a back-to-back Sunday and Monday, and Curry is at risk of missing the opening leg. Curry has played both ends of four of Golden State's six back-to-backs this season.

