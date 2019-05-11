Warriors' Stephen Curry: Late-game heroics in stirring win
Curry finished with 33 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Rockets.
Curry went scoreless in the first half Friday with foul trouble limiting him to just 12 minutes. The latter stages of the game were a different story, however, as he got going on the offensive end with 21 points in the final quarter. The fact the Warriors were even remotely close at the half speaks volumes about their role players and Curry certainly took advantage down the stretch. The victory advances the Warriors to the Conference finals for the fifth straight season where they will face either the Nuggets or the Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant (calf) will likely miss at least the first couple of games meaning Curry will once again need to come out firing as they look to make the NBA Finals once again.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Turns in 25 points in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...