Warriors' Stephen Curry: Late-game heroics in stirring win

Curry finished with 33 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-113 victory over the Rockets.

Curry went scoreless in the first half Friday with foul trouble limiting him to just 12 minutes. The latter stages of the game were a different story, however, as he got going on the offensive end with 21 points in the final quarter. The fact the Warriors were even remotely close at the half speaks volumes about their role players and Curry certainly took advantage down the stretch. The victory advances the Warriors to the Conference finals for the fifth straight season where they will face either the Nuggets or the Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant (calf) will likely miss at least the first couple of games meaning Curry will once again need to come out firing as they look to make the NBA Finals once again.