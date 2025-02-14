Curry totaled a game-high 27 points (7-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 victory over the Rockets.
The two-time MVP heads into the All-Star break with a big head of steam. Curry has scored 24 or more points in seven straight games, averaging 31.0 points, 5.3 assists, 5.3 threes and 4.3 boards over that stretch, and the surge has kept him at the top of the NBA leaderboard from long distance -- his 4.4 three-pointers per game paces the Association, ahead of Anthony Edwards (4.2) and LaMelo Ball (4.0).
