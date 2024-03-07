Curry produced a game-high 29 points (10-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-90 win over Milwaukee.

The two-time MVP bounced back in impressive fashion from a four-point performance in Sunday's loss to the Celtics. Curry has scored at least 20 points in nine of the last 13 games while draining multiple three-pointers in 11 of them, averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 threes, 5.5 assists, 4.5 boards and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.