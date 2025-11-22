Curry recorded 38 points (14-23 FG, 9-17 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 127-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Curry continued his hot shooting, scoring at least 34 points for the fourth time in his past five games. Despite playing in his 17th season, Curry remains one of the elite scorers in the league, averaging 28.6 points and 4.8 three-pointers in 31.1 minutes per game through 14 appearances.