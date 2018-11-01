Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads all scorers with 37 points Wednesday
Curry compiled 37 points (12-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 victory over the Pelicans.
After taking a backseat to the Klay Thompson show Monday, Curry was right back where he left off in this one, connecting on another seven triples en route to a game-high 37 points. Curry has been on fire to begin the season, playing as a man possessed. Perhaps he feels he has something to prove after an injury-plagued 2017 campaign. Whatever the reason, those who have him on their rosters have to be thrilled with his new found attitude and subsequential production.
