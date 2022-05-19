Curry closed Wednesday's 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals with 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes.

Curry wasn't at his most efficient Wednesday, going just 3-for-9 from three-point range and 4-for-7 from the charity stripe. However, the All-Star point guard led all players with 21 points and 12 rebounds as Golden State took the first game of the series. It was Curry's first double-double of the postseason thus far and his first in any contest since Feb. 27. He has knocked down multiple treys in each of the Warriors 12 playoff contests this season.