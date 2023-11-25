Curry chipped in 35 points (11-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over San Antonio.

He led all scorers on the night while tying his season high in made three-pointers yet again -- he's drained seven threes five times already in 15 games. Curry's poured in at least 30 points in eight of those contests, and the 35-year-old is showing he can still play at an MVP level. His 44.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc would be his best performance in that category since 2015-16, while his 29.7 points per game ranks sixth in the league.