Curry chipped in 35 points (11-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 118-112 victory over San Antonio.
He led all scorers on the night while tying his season high in made three-pointers yet again -- he's drained seven threes five times already in 15 games. Curry's poured in at least 30 points in eight of those contests, and the 35-year-old is showing he can still play at an MVP level. His 44.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc would be his best performance in that category since 2015-16, while his 29.7 points per game ranks sixth in the league.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Breaks three-point record in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 25 points in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially active•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Thursday•