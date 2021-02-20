Curry went for 29 points (11-29 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds over 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Magic.

Curry's hit a bit of a slump shooting the ball. He's shooting just 35.1 percent from the field in his last two games while his three-point shot hasn't been much better, hitting just 35.7 percent from distance over his last four outings. Despite the recent struggles shooting, Curry's managed to drop at least 25 points in 12 straight games while dishing out at least five assists in 10 of those contests.