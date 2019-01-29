Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team in scoring
Curry finished with 26 points (10-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.
Curry led the Dubs in points, scoring 23 of his 26 points in the first half of a 32-point blowout of the Pacers on Monday. Golden State has now won 11 straight, and Curry unsurprisingly has been ultra-productive during the win streak, averaging 30.0 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He's been perfect from the charity stripe and shot 46 percent from three in that same span.
