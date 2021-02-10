Curry posted 32 points (11-20 FG, 4-10 3PT, 6-8 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during the 114-91 win over San Antonio on Tuesday.
Curry was once again the focal point for the Warriors in the win Tuesday. After losing to San Antonio only a day ago, Curry matched his point total while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Curry is the definition of a point-guard and will not disappoint you with his stellar numbers.
