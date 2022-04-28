Curry registered 30 points (10-22 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 102-98 victory over the Nuggets.

Curry came off the bench for each of the first four games of the series, but he played 37 minutes in Game 4 and was clearly ready to return to his usual starting role. The Warriors made that move for Game 5, and the sharpshooter responded with a team-high 30 points, half of which came from three-point range. Curry ended up scoring 30-plus points in three games during the series and averaged 3.8 triples across the five contests. He'll look to keep rolling when the Warriors face either Memphis or Minnesota in the Conference Semifinals.