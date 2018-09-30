Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 21 points

Curry posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

It was business as usual for Curry, who drilled five threes and stuffed his stat line on his way to a 21-point outing. As always, injury concerns always loom large for Curry, as he only saw 51 games last season, his ninth year in the league. As long as he can stay healthy, he remains one of the top-shelf targets at the point.