Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads team with 21 points
Curry posted 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 20 minutes in Saturday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.
It was business as usual for Curry, who drilled five threes and stuffed his stat line on his way to a 21-point outing. As always, injury concerns always loom large for Curry, as he only saw 51 games last season, his ninth year in the league. As long as he can stay healthy, he remains one of the top-shelf targets at the point.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see roughly 20 minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Splendiferous in Game Four thumping•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes ice cold in Game 3 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Catches fire from distance in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the way with team-high 29 points•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Spectacular in Game Seven victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...