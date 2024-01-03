Curry amassed 36 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 win over the Magic.

Tuesday's win was a great bounce-back for Curry, who returned to 30-point territory for only the third time in two weeks. He broke a mediocre shooting streak that lasted three games, and one can expect an off game here or there, as defenses tend to key on Curry in a lineup with few elite producers. While he'll attract the attention of the opposing team's best defender in almost every game, he's impossible to fade and an elite option in all fantasy formats.